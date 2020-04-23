|
Brian Keith Humphrey
Louisville - Brian Keith Humphrey, age 54 of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Brian served in the United States Navy during the Iraq War and was a member of VFW Post 1170. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald K. Humphrey; and his brother, Richard A. Humphrey.
Brian is survived by his mother, Judy Humphrey; his sister, Teresa Embree (Dwight); children, Kenneth Beam (Jeanalynn), Koedy Beam (Misty), Chanteile Beam (Hunter) and Keith Humphrey; several grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his companion, Vicky Carlton; and a host of friends.
Services are private. Memorials may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020