Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Keith Humphrey

Add a Memory
Brian Keith Humphrey Obituary
Brian Keith Humphrey

Louisville - Brian Keith Humphrey, age 54 of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Brian served in the United States Navy during the Iraq War and was a member of VFW Post 1170. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald K. Humphrey; and his brother, Richard A. Humphrey.

Brian is survived by his mother, Judy Humphrey; his sister, Teresa Embree (Dwight); children, Kenneth Beam (Jeanalynn), Koedy Beam (Misty), Chanteile Beam (Hunter) and Keith Humphrey; several grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his companion, Vicky Carlton; and a host of friends.

Services are private. Memorials may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now