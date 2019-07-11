|
|
Brian L. "Big O" Owsley, Jr
Louisville - 27, passed away July 8, 2019.
Survivors include his children; Sydney and Brian L. Owsley III, his parents; Gail and William Smith, his father; Brian L. Owsley, Sr, his siblings; Anthony L. Woods Sr, Brianelle L. Owsley and Wilmesha M. Smith, his companion Tiffany Majors and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at King Solomon Baptist Church, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
