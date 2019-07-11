Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
King Solomon Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
King Solomon Baptist Church
Brian L. "Big O" Owsley Jr.

Brian L. "Big O" Owsley Jr. Obituary
Brian L. "Big O" Owsley, Jr

Louisville - 27, passed away July 8, 2019.

Survivors include his children; Sydney and Brian L. Owsley III, his parents; Gail and William Smith, his father; Brian L. Owsley, Sr, his siblings; Anthony L. Woods Sr, Brianelle L. Owsley and Wilmesha M. Smith, his companion Tiffany Majors and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at King Solomon Baptist Church, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
