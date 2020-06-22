Brian Lee Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Lee Shaw

Louisville - Brian Lee Shaw, 49, passed away June 17, 2020. Brian will always be remembered as a loving, concerned and generous family member, and people always had more fun when he was present at a gathering.

Brian was known for his outrageous sense of humor, his delicious cooking, and his dedication to flower and vegetable gardening. He was passionate about making all things beautiful, and perfected his interior decorating skills while working at Cherry House.

He is survived by his parents Ronald and Carolyn Shaw, his sister Carolyn Dewitt (Marty), his brother Craig Shaw (Laura Henson), his brother Ronald Shaw, Jr. (Lillian Blumenberg), eight nieces and nephews, and his loving life partner of thirty-one years, Barry M. Trifiletti.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Stacy Shaw.

A private remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved