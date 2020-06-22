Brian Lee ShawLouisville - Brian Lee Shaw, 49, passed away June 17, 2020. Brian will always be remembered as a loving, concerned and generous family member, and people always had more fun when he was present at a gathering.Brian was known for his outrageous sense of humor, his delicious cooking, and his dedication to flower and vegetable gardening. He was passionate about making all things beautiful, and perfected his interior decorating skills while working at Cherry House.He is survived by his parents Ronald and Carolyn Shaw, his sister Carolyn Dewitt (Marty), his brother Craig Shaw (Laura Henson), his brother Ronald Shaw, Jr. (Lillian Blumenberg), eight nieces and nephews, and his loving life partner of thirty-one years, Barry M. Trifiletti.He was preceded in death by his sister, Stacy Shaw.A private remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.