Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Woodhaven Country Club
7200 Woodhaven Road
Louisville - Brian C. Maguire, 49, of Louisville, Ky., died of heart failure December 28, 2018. Brian is survived by his parents, Stan and Shirley Maguire, two brothers Chance (Anissa) Maguire and Kent (Cindy) Maguire, four nephews Zane, Lex, Finn and Beau Maguire, and one niece Madison Maguire

Brian was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and Transylvania University. After graduating Brian co-managed Woodhaven Country Club. He loved gardening and traveled the world. He chaired book clubs and writing groups. Brian wrote short stories and books. He was also a Yoga instructor. He will be missed.

A celebration of Brian's life will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Woodhaven Country Club, 7200 Woodhaven Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
