Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Brian "Mo" Moldenhauer


1982 - 2019
Brian "Mo" Moldenhauer

Louisville - Brian "Mo" Moldenhauer, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Brian loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his son, Mason. He was an avid UofL fan and loved participating in basketball, wrestling, baseball, camping, fishing, hiking and coaching youth sports.

He was born on November 2, 1982 in Louisville, Kentucky to Kirk and Mary Pat (Elder) Moldenhauer.

Along with his parents, Brian is survived by his son, Mason Moldehauer; brother, Michael (Jessica) Moldenhauer; nephew, Arthur Moldenhauer; the mother of his son and loved one, Heather Ligman; and numerous extended family members and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 12 Noon to 4PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - New Albany. His Memorial Service will follow at 4PM on Saturday, at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian's memory be made to his son, Mason, by going to www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-brian-moldenhauer .

Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
