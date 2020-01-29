|
Brian Patrick Kenney
Louisville - Brian Patrick Kenney, age 45, tragically passed away Saturday, January 27, 2020.
Brian was a born in Louisville to Martin and Dianna Kenney. He was a St. Xavier High School graduate class of '93, a University of Kentucky graduate class of '01, and he was member of the American Institute of Architects. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, and uncle. Ever passionate about architecture and design, Brian poured his heart and talent into the evolution of his home, his masterpiece.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Martin and Dianna Beyer Kenney; sister, Brenna Kelly (Pat); and nephew, Henry.
Memorial visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, with a burial to occur at a later date.
Donations can be made to Southeast Conservation Corps via https://southeastconservationcorps.org/ or by mailing contributions to Southeast Conservation Corps c/o Brenna Kelly, 2001 N. Chamberlain Avenue Suite 400, Chattanooga, TN 37406. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020