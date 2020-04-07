|
|
Brian Price
Louisville - Brian Price, 43, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
He was a 1995 graduate of Trinity High School. He was the families resident Mr. Fix-It and Grillmaster. Those that knew him, knew how warm his heart was.
He is survived by his mother: Yvonne Price, sister, Emily Hood (Chad Hood), his children Austin, Sawyer, Taylor, nephew Caleb and uncle Mark Snider.
He was a member of Beechwood Baptist Church, where he devoted much of his time to the maintenance and up keep. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the church 201 Biltmore Rd Louisville, KY 40207
A celebration of his life will be held at later date.
Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020