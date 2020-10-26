Brian Ray MorganLouisville - 46, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020.He was a loving husband, father, son, and Deputy Chief of the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department. Brian served the PRP Community for 28 years.He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Brienna Morgan and mother, Mary Ann (Krazeise) Morgan.He is survived by the love of his life, Brittany (Cassady) Morgan; children, Bryce, Brayden, Brody, and Brennan; father, John Morgan; and sister, Teresa Morgan.His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday October 29, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church, Southwest Campus, 8301 Saint Andrews Church Rd. with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.