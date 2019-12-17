|
Brian Robert Karley, CR
Louisville - The Congregation of the Resurrection announces the death of Deacon Brian Robert Karley, CR on December 13, 2019, of Louisville, Kentucky. He was 71 years old, in his 47th year of religious life and 38th year as an ordained permanent deacon.
Deacon Karley, CR professed his first vows in the Congregation on February 15, 1968 and was assigned to Resurrection College until he professed his perpetual vows on February 10, 1973. He was ordained as a permanent Deacon on August 28, 1982 in Louisville, Kentucky.
During his life as a Resurrectionist, Brian has worked as a Social Worker, Dorm Supervisor, Parish Assistant, Parish Deacon, Residence Director, Diaconate Director for the Archdiocese of Louisville, Director for the Office of Clergy Personnel, and Pastoral Administrator. Kentucky was a love of Brian's life and Brian ministered in Kentucky for over 30 years.
As a man of kindness, compassion, a hearty laugh and a great sense of humour. Brian wore the Banner of the Resurrection by the way he lived his life and lived out his various ministries. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, people he has served and his religious community.
Visitation of Deacon Karley, CR will take place at Good Shepherd Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue. Louisville Kentucky on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Parish at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Reception to follow at Good Shepherd Church Hall. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is entrusted with the arrangements.
Donations in Deacon Karley, CR's memory may be made to . Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019