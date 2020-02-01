|
Brian Timothy Roby
Louisville - Brian T. Roby, 42, of Louisville, passed away peacefully with family by his side. Brian attended Trinity High School where he was a proud member of the 1994 State Championship Football team. He went on to the University of Kentucky where he studied construction management and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Brian's greatest joy in life was being a dad to his daughter Savannah. Brian was larger than life, he lit up rooms with his sense of humor and infectious smile. Brian never met a stranger, he never judged others and made everyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world. He cherished his lifelong friendships that started at Ascension Grade School. Brian loved being outdoors, fishing and boating. Some of his favorite times were spent on Rough River with his family.
Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Lucy Mudd, Ed and Catherine Roby; Mother-In-Law, Sarah Getsinger.
Brian is survived by his wife, Ashley, daughter, Savannah, his parents, Mary Jane and Bill Roby; brothers, Scott Roby (Jill) and Billy Roby (Denise) and sister, Karen Forrest (Brian); nephews, Alex, Jake, Gavin (Godson), Lyles; nieces, Kayla (Goddaughter), Jessica, Layla, his dogs Gigi, Bonnie and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins he adored including his Godmother Betty Bell.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Savannah Roby Education Fund via GoFundMe, page titled, "Savannah Roby Education Fund".
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020