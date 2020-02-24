|
|
Brian Vonnahme
Louisville - Brian William "Bvon" Vonnahme, 33, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was a 2004 graduate of Trinity High School, owner of BWV Flooring Installation, LLC and a member of a 12-step fellowship.
He is survived by his parents, Roger and Susan Vonnahme; sisters, Laura Stengel (Troy) and Heather Vonnahme; nephews: Mitchell and Casey Stengel; girlfriend, Brooke Wooldridge; and beloved dog, Tanner.
Funeral mass is 10am Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020