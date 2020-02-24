Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
5505 Bardstown Road
Louisville - Brian William "Bvon" Vonnahme, 33, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.

He was a 2004 graduate of Trinity High School, owner of BWV Flooring Installation, LLC and a member of a 12-step fellowship.

He is survived by his parents, Roger and Susan Vonnahme; sisters, Laura Stengel (Troy) and Heather Vonnahme; nephews: Mitchell and Casey Stengel; girlfriend, Brooke Wooldridge; and beloved dog, Tanner.

Funeral mass is 10am Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
