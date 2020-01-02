|
|
Brianna Lynn "Bri" Terry
Louisville - age 24, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
She was born on April 11, 1995 in Louisville.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Amy Elizabeth Bogard on February 6, 2015; her maternal grandmother, Roberta Foote and her paternal great grandmother, Bernadine Kirsch Baker.
Survivors include her father and step-mother, James Leon Terry and Larvana Boblitt of Willisburg; a sister, Julieann James Terry of Willisburg and her paternal grandparents, Cloyd and Linda Oaks of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J.W. Hatfield, officiating.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Friday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY 40069
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020