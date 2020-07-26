1/1
Bridget Ann Bentley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget Ann Bentley

Louisville - Bridget Ann Bentley, 27, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020.

She was born August 1, 1992 in Louisville to Stephen A. Bentley and Susan Elliott Bentley.

Bridget was an employee of Ford Motor Company.

There will be a Memorial Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1435 Frankfort Avenue, with a Memorial Service at 4:30 p.m.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com for a complete obituary and service information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Waterfront Botanical Gardens,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved