Bridget Ann Bentley
Louisville - Bridget Ann Bentley, 27, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020.
She was born August 1, 1992 in Louisville to Stephen A. Bentley and Susan Elliott Bentley.
Bridget was an employee of Ford Motor Company.
There will be a Memorial Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1435 Frankfort Avenue, with a Memorial Service at 4:30 p.m.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com
for a complete obituary and service information.