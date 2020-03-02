|
Bridget L. Harman
Louisville - Bridget L. Harman, 79 of Louisville, passed away February 29, 2020. She was born September 18, 1940 to the late Charles Hughes and Kathleen "Marr" Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years: Joseph Harman; a son: Christopher Wayne Harman; a daughter: Melissa Ann Allen; and her sister: Marsha Stevens.
Left to cherish Bridget's memory are her children: Laura Smith (Alan), Shannon Walker (Bill), Scott Harman, and Todd Harman; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Funeral Mass will be 11 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church 7500 Tangelo Dr Louisville, KY 40228 with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020