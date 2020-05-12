Bridget Marie Smith
Louisville - Bridget Marie Smith, 60, of Louisville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born August 11, 1959 to Ralph Gerald Cox, Sr. and Gladella Jean Vanvactor.
Bridget was a people person, who never met a stranger. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
With sadness, grief, and sorrow Gladella Jean Cox lost her daughter, and Buddy and Tim Cox lost their sister.
She was preceded in passing by her father, Ralph Gerald Cox, Sr.
A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1201 Story Ave Suite 200, 40206.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.