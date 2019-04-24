Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yearling's Club
4309 W. Broadway
Bridgette Lakaye Fowler

Louisville - 56, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, William G. Fowler; parents, Charlotte Kizer and Donnie Curle; children, Lareesa Curle, Reeda Terrell, Aaron Broaden and Aleycia Broaden; stepdaughter, Aria Fowler; 9 grandchildren; sisters, LaDonna Collins (Eric), Toni Smoot (Mason) and Brooke Shaw (Justin) a host of nieces, nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 27th 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at the Yearling's Club, 4309 W. Broadway. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the American Kidney Fund at Kidneyfund.org in her name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
