Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
4600 Lynnbrook Dr.
Louisville, KY
Brooke Elizabeth Nicklies
LOUISVILLE - Brooke Elizabeth Nicklies, age 14, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019. Brooke was born in Louisville, KY. She graduated from Ascension Catholic School and was preparing to start her Freshman year at Mercy Academy. Brooke loved music and enjoyed cantoring at Ascension Parish. She loved being with her family & friends, going to Disneyworld, and the beach. Brooke loved spending time with little kids and wanted to become a teacher.

Brooke is survived by her parents Charlie & Beth, grandmothers Mary Nicklies, and Carol

Sheehy, aunts and uncles Pam (Marvin) Stober, Karen (Chris) Richardson, David (Jan - her godmother) Nicklies, Mark - her godfather (Marsha) Sheehy, cousins Jennifer (Marc) Starke, Ty Starke and Jake Starke, Tony (Bree) Stober, Emily (Mary Jane) Nicklies, Paul (Jenny) Richardson, Stella Richardson & Zeke Richardson, Vicki (Jonathan) Robinson, Grant (Lindsey) Nicklies, & Hank Nicklies, Ryan Sheehy, Katie Sheehy, and her beloved dog Toby.

Visitation is Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., from 2-8 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 AM at Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr., Louisville, KY 40220. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Brooke Nicklies Music Scholarship. Donations can be made to Church of the Ascension, Attn: Ms. Holly Smith.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
