Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Reinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce A. Reinhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce A. Reinhardt Obituary
Bruce A. Reinhardt

Louisville - Bruce A. Reinhardt, 53, entered Eternal Life Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Bruce was born in Upstate New York to Neil and June Reinhardt. He was a 1986 graduate of Jeffersontown High School. He was a talented screen printer, loving son, warm-hearted brother, and friend to many.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Neil R. and June Sterling Reinhardt; sister, Chris Reinhardt; and faithful four-legged companion, Larry.

A memorial visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Download Now