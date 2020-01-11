|
|
Bruce A. Reinhardt
Louisville - Bruce A. Reinhardt, 53, entered Eternal Life Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Bruce was born in Upstate New York to Neil and June Reinhardt. He was a 1986 graduate of Jeffersontown High School. He was a talented screen printer, loving son, warm-hearted brother, and friend to many.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Neil R. and June Sterling Reinhardt; sister, Chris Reinhardt; and faithful four-legged companion, Larry.
A memorial visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020