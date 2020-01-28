Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Beargrass Christian Church
Bruce Albert Karem Obituary
Bruce Albert Karem

Louisville - Bruce Albert Karem, 71, peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in hospice.

Bruce was born in Louisville, KY to George and Alma Karem on December 5, 1948.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Karem.

Bruce was married to the love of his life Linda Lyons Karem for 48 years. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He graduated from the Brandeis School of Law at UofL and retired as an attorney from the IRS in 2008. He was a member of the Lebanese American Country Club, Lambda Chi Alpha brother, and an elder & member at Beargrass Christian Church.

Bruce is survived by his wife Linda; son Marshall (Amy) Karem; daughter Laura Karem (Tony Lakas); sister Deborah (Harold) Webb; brothers-in-law Tommy (Vickie) Lyons and Alan (Judy) Lyons; sister-in-law Judy (Steve) Baylor; grandsons Charlie & Beau Karem and A.J. & George Lakas; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will begin at noon, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM on Sunday February 1, 2020, at Beargrass Christian Church,

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the or Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
