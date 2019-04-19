Resources
Bruce Anthony Clark, 67, died Monday, April 15th. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Josephine Clark. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Betty Hadley Clark, his children Rhonda (Patrick) Keesee, Christie Haupt (Adam) , Cindy Sattich (Jason) and Jessie Button (Richard) and 8 grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers: Tom (Barbara), Alan (Wendy)and Jude Clark, his sisters, Trudy (Jim) Taylor, Mary Jo (Charlie) Stopher, Pam (Tony) Ratterman, and Nancy (Steve) Simon. His memorial funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
