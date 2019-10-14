Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ministries of Christ
1701 W. Jefferson St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce C. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce C. King Obituary
Bruce C. King

Louisville - 72, passed away Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019.

He was a retired employee at General Electric Co.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille B. King; children, Troy Thompson, Kevin King (Gloria), Kimberly Gantt (Harlee) and Stacey Walden (Justin); 11 siblings, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-8pm Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Ministries of Christ , 1701 W. Jefferson St. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now