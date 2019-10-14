|
Bruce C. King
Louisville - 72, passed away Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019.
He was a retired employee at General Electric Co.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille B. King; children, Troy Thompson, Kevin King (Gloria), Kimberly Gantt (Harlee) and Stacey Walden (Justin); 11 siblings, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-8pm Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Ministries of Christ , 1701 W. Jefferson St. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019