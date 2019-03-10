Resources
Bruce David Schmitz

Redondo Beach - Bruce David Schmitz, 56, died March 3, 2019 in Redondo Beach, California. He was the son of Mary Trainor Walter and the late Louis P. Schmitz. He is survived by his sister Lisa Schmitz Cartwright and his brother Marcus Schmitz. Also surviving him is a niece, Kimberly Cartwright; nephews Christopher Cartwright (Kaitlyn), Stephen Schmitz and Michael Schmitz.

A private funeral and burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
