Bruce "Pete" DavisLouisville - Bruce "Pete" Davis 63, passed away Aug. 10, 2020.He was born on Aug. 26, 1956 in Louisville. He was a 1974 graduate of Fairdale High School and at the time of his passing was employed by The Brook, where he had many friends and ministered to those he came into contact with on a daily basis. Bruce was a member and sponsor in AA and was an avid UK fan. He was a faithful member of Hazelwood Baptist Church where he was loved, discipled and impacted others with the Love of Christ Jesus. 1 Cor, 13 Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things, love never fails!Bruce was preceded in death by his wife Katrina "Tina" Tharp Davis and his parents Woodie and Irene Davis.He is survived by his daughter Sara Davis (Michael Fontanetta), brothers Woodie (Brenda) and Hilton (Jane), sister Theirlene Burks and nieces and nephews and dear friend Judy Beck.Funeral service 1 PM Saturday, Hazelwood Baptist Church, 4201 Taylor Blvd., with visitation from 10 AM till time of service.Family requests in lieu of flowers contributions to his church or AA.