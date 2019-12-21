|
Bruce Ellis
Louisville - Mr. Bruce Edward Ellis, age 73, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1946 in Louisville to the late Arthur Lee and Veronica (Dalton) Ellis. Mr. Ellis served as a civil service employee at Fort Knox.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Carolyn "Sue" (Janes) Ellis; sister-in-law, Candy Curry (Lee); nieces, Kimberly Landreth (Ed), Kayla Conder (Kyle) and Katie Morris (Shane); great nieces and nephews, Camden and Coy Landreth, Hadlee Morris and Ada Conder; and cousin, Jane Roe (John).
Memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at 10 am on Monday, December 30 at Brookland Cemetery. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019