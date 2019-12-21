Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Inurnment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookland Cemetery
1946 - 2019
Bruce Ellis Obituary
Bruce Ellis

Louisville - Mr. Bruce Edward Ellis, age 73, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1946 in Louisville to the late Arthur Lee and Veronica (Dalton) Ellis. Mr. Ellis served as a civil service employee at Fort Knox.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Carolyn "Sue" (Janes) Ellis; sister-in-law, Candy Curry (Lee); nieces, Kimberly Landreth (Ed), Kayla Conder (Kyle) and Katie Morris (Shane); great nieces and nephews, Camden and Coy Landreth, Hadlee Morris and Ada Conder; and cousin, Jane Roe (John).

Memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at 10 am on Monday, December 30 at Brookland Cemetery. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
