Bruce Gadansky
Prospect - Bruce Gadansky, 76, passed away at Baptist Hospital East on November 30, 2020 due to Covid-19. Bruce was a United States Navy Veteran, having served in Vietnam. He gave over 10 years of service to the Oldham County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy, and was Vice President of Operations for the Louisville Better Business Bureau where he championed causes for the elderly and worked with the FBI to fight against consumer fraud. He was a longtime, devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Parish, and volunteered his time to St. Matthews Baseball, the game he loved the most. He played guitar and sang in a bluegrass group, restored vintage Ford Mustangs, was a playwright, a stage actor, a voracious reader, and a World War II history buff. He loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. He also loved dogs (especially Golden Retrievers), the Brooklyn Dodgers, laughing with friends and co-workers, bourbon, cigars, and appreciated a good joke. He was a friend to all, stranger to no one. No matter your position in life, where you came from, how you got here, no matter your race, creed, political affiliation, belief system or personal circumstance, you have a story to tell, and Bruce would always want to listen.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Joseph Gadansky, his infant daughter Kathryn Lorraine Gadansky, and son Joseph Anthony Gadansky. He leaves behind a loving wife Mildred, son Chris (Cori), daughter in law Amy Gadansky, sister Lorraine Ahern, nephew Russell Day (Debbie), brother Ed Carty, and five beautiful grandchildren: Sophia, Emma, Luke, Leo and Harper.
One of Bruce's favorite quotes is worth stating now: "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."
Until we see you again, keep us in your heart Bruce, as we will keep you in ours.
A small, private family visitation will be held at Pearson Funeral Home. Bruce's funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, followed by a processional and burial at Duncan Memorial Chapel (Floydsburg Cemetery) in Crestwood, Ky. The mass and burial are open to family, friends and those who loved Bruce. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Matthews Baseball and/or the American Humane Society.