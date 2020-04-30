|
|
Bruce Jerome "Jerry" Flannery
Louisville - Bruce Jerome "Jerry" Flannery, 83, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, just three days short of his 84th birthday at Baptist Health Louisville.
Jerry was born in New Albany, IN and moved to Louisville when he married the love of his life, Carol Cahoe. He graduated from Providence High School and attended Bellarmine College. He left college to join the Army. Jerry was an avid golfer until later in life. He played golf for Providence High School, Bellarmine College, and the Army. He retired from IBM with 30 plus years of service. He was a member of St Bernard Catholic Church.
He was a loving and caring husband to Carol Flannery for 56 years before she passed away. He was a wonderful father to his two children Maureen Lockhart (Chris) and Bruce Flannery, II (Donna). He loved his three grandchildren, Christopher Lockhart, II (Allison), Aaron Flannery (Sarah) and Austin Flannery. He was a gentle soul with a strong caring heart.
Besides his wife he was also, preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Ethel Flannery; brother, Mike Flannery; and brothers-in-law Borgia Cahoe, Bill Breeden and Robert Hoffmann.
In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sisters, Patricia Breeden and Colleen Richardson (Denis); sisters-in-law, Grace Flannery, Joyce Downs (Jerry), Fay Hoffmann, Rose Foushee and Chris Cahoe; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Hayden and the nurses at Fresnius Fern Creek Dialysis Center, who have cared for him during the last seven years of dialysis.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral at Fern Creek Funeral Home and burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. There will be a memorial mass at a later date to celebrate his life. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ferncreekfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or The ,Louisville Chapter, 161 St Matthews Ave Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020