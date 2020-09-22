Bruce Leon Hammond
Louisville - 66, of West Point, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born on May 17, 1954 in Las Vegas, Nevada to the late Edward and Helen Hammond. Bruce proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Machinist from Civil Service at Naval Ordnance and Naval Air Station. He was a NASCAR and Boxing fan as well as a avid golfer.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Hammond, children, Jeanie (Daniel) Hammond, and Thomas Hammond, grandchild, Owen, his siblings, Jessie Gibson, Marvin Hammond, Annie Cummings, Bobby (Nancy) Hammond, Bonnie Jasper, and Carolyn (Mike) McGrew, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be celebrating his life at a later date.