Bruce P. Renn
Louisville - 89, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
He was a retired employee of the Norfolk Southern Railroad, an Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, and a life member of Bishop Spalding Council #2761 Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Merita Patricia Cusack Renn; and brothers, Gilbert E. and Carl C. Renn.
He is survived by his children, Theresa A. Renn (Jennifer Crowe) and Paul D. Renn (Cheryl); and grandchildren, Brianna Ratliff (Blake) and Brandon Renn (Kelly Cornwell).
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3 - 8 p, m, at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen Martyr Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019