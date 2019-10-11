Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Renn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce P. Renn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce P. Renn Obituary
Bruce P. Renn

Louisville - 89, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

He was a retired employee of the Norfolk Southern Railroad, an Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, and a life member of Bishop Spalding Council #2761 Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Merita Patricia Cusack Renn; and brothers, Gilbert E. and Carl C. Renn.

He is survived by his children, Theresa A. Renn (Jennifer Crowe) and Paul D. Renn (Cheryl); and grandchildren, Brianna Ratliff (Blake) and Brandon Renn (Kelly Cornwell).

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a. m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3 - 8 p, m, at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen Martyr Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Download Now