Bruce W. Bricka
Louisville - Bruce W. Bricka, 76, of Louisville, passed away January 9, 2020.
Originally from Rochester, NY, he is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Fredrick Bricka and Irene Haskins Bricka; sister, Bonnie Lea Bailey and stepson, Edward A. Haeberlin.
He is survived by Elizabeth Magers Bricka, wife of 32 years; son, Robert Hubbard of New York; stepchildren, Kenneth Haeberlin, Jr., David Haeberlin, Teresa Mitchell, Thomas Haeberlin and Angela Haeberlin. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchilren; brother-in-law, Jim Bailey and three nieces.
Bruce was a retired Boiler Inspector and Fire Marshall for the State of Kentucky and proudly served eight years in the United State Air Force.
Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to s.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020