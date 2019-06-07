|
|
Bruce W. Downs
Louisville - Bruce W. Downs, 66, passed away June 5,2019.
He was a retired bus driver for T.A.R.C and member of Lynnhurst United Church of Christ and the Eagle Club.
Bruce was preceded in death by his Parents, brother Gary Downs.
He is survived by his sister Amy Perkins, niece Amanda and nephew Zach Perkins, great niece Zoey Perkins, his loving companion Marilyn Napier.
Funeral service will be Saturday at 4 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie highway with cremation to follow.
Visitation Saturday at 1 P.M. until 4 P.M. at the funeral home.
Donations to Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019