Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce W. Downs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce W. Downs Obituary
Bruce W. Downs

Louisville - Bruce W. Downs, 66, passed away June 5,2019.

He was a retired bus driver for T.A.R.C and member of Lynnhurst United Church of Christ and the Eagle Club.

Bruce was preceded in death by his Parents, brother Gary Downs.

He is survived by his sister Amy Perkins, niece Amanda and nephew Zach Perkins, great niece Zoey Perkins, his loving companion Marilyn Napier.

Funeral service will be Saturday at 4 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie highway with cremation to follow.

Visitation Saturday at 1 P.M. until 4 P.M. at the funeral home.

Donations to Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now