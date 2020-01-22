|
Bruce Wayne Sheehan Sr
Louisville - Bruce, 61, passed away Jan 15, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Louisville on Dec 24, 1958.
Bruce is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Sheehan; grandparents, William (Viola) Sheehan and Christine (William) Heller.
Bruce is survived by his parents, Fred & Doris Sheehan; children, Bruce Sheehan Jr, Ryan (Claire) Sheehan and Lauren Sheehan; grandchildren, Keegan & Fiona; siblings, Jeff (Bridget) Sheehan, Gail Feige and Kevin Sheehan; and other family & friends.
He graduated from Trinity in 1976.
Bruce worked as a Sheet Metal Layout Supervisor and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.
Visitation will be 8:30-10am with funeral service immediately following at 10 am Sat. Jan 25 at St John Paul II on Goldsmith Ln.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020