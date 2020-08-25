Bryan Baete
Fisherville - Bryan Andrew Baete, 43, passed away at his home Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was a 1995 graduate of Highview Baptist High School, a union electrician for IBEW #369 and member of Evangel World Prayer Center and KorfEdge Running Group.
He is survived by his daughters, Hailey and Allison; father, Albert Baete; and siblings, Charles Baete (Cindy), Penny Walker and Barry Baete (Roberta).
Due to the current restrictions, his family has chosen to have a private family service. Please visit ferncreekfuneralhome.com
to leave a message.
He had a passion for running which was only surpassed by the passion he had for his daughters,
Memorial gifts: Molly Johnson Foundation, Shamrock Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.