Bryan Baete
Bryan Baete

Fisherville - Bryan Andrew Baete, 43, passed away at his home Friday, August 21, 2020.

He was a 1995 graduate of Highview Baptist High School, a union electrician for IBEW #369 and member of Evangel World Prayer Center and KorfEdge Running Group.

He is survived by his daughters, Hailey and Allison; father, Albert Baete; and siblings, Charles Baete (Cindy), Penny Walker and Barry Baete (Roberta).

Due to the current restrictions, his family has chosen to have a private family service. Please visit ferncreekfuneralhome.com to leave a message.

He had a passion for running which was only surpassed by the passion he had for his daughters,

Memorial gifts: Molly Johnson Foundation, Shamrock Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
