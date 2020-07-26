1/1
Bryan Glenn O'Bannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Glenn O'Bannon

Clarksville - Bryan Glenn O'Bannon, 41, of Clarksville, IN, passed away at 4:10 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital, unexpectedly from Embolic Cholesterol which lead to a stroke.

Bryan was born on September 18, 1978, in Louisville, KY. He was the son of Roger O'Bannon & Karen of Henryville, IN and Victoria O'Bannon & Kevin of Jeffersonville, IN.

Bryan was a 1997 graduate of Henryville High School. He believed in the Lord Jesus Christ. He had a great love and passion for nature. Enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, sports, especially baseball, woodcarving, his garden, and playing the guitar. Bryan was known to all as forthright, honest, caring, compassionate, extremely witty, and had a never-ending devilish smile. Bryan would have been honored to know that he helped others by being an organ donor.

Other survivors include his 2 sons, Dustin and Dylan O'Bannon, maternal grandfather, William (Helen) Horn, seven aunts, and five uncles, Judy Branam, Janice and Jack Huter, Bonnie and Max Underwood, Linda and Bob Boyd, Cathy and Jerry Guthrie, Jennie Miles, Jane Miles, John Miles, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Arene (Guernsey) O'Bannon, and maternal grandmother, Mae Miles.

Pastor David Guernsey will conduct funeral services at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville with visitation from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Family requests expressions of sympathy may be given to Bryan's children c/o Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson St., Henryville, IN 47126.

Online condolences can be given to the family and a video tribute can be viewed at www.AdamsFuneralHomeOnline.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved