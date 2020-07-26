Bryan Glenn O'Bannon
Clarksville - Bryan Glenn O'Bannon, 41, of Clarksville, IN, passed away at 4:10 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital, unexpectedly from Embolic Cholesterol which lead to a stroke.
Bryan was born on September 18, 1978, in Louisville, KY. He was the son of Roger O'Bannon & Karen of Henryville, IN and Victoria O'Bannon & Kevin of Jeffersonville, IN.
Bryan was a 1997 graduate of Henryville High School. He believed in the Lord Jesus Christ. He had a great love and passion for nature. Enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, sports, especially baseball, woodcarving, his garden, and playing the guitar. Bryan was known to all as forthright, honest, caring, compassionate, extremely witty, and had a never-ending devilish smile. Bryan would have been honored to know that he helped others by being an organ donor.
Other survivors include his 2 sons, Dustin and Dylan O'Bannon, maternal grandfather, William (Helen) Horn, seven aunts, and five uncles, Judy Branam, Janice and Jack Huter, Bonnie and Max Underwood, Linda and Bob Boyd, Cathy and Jerry Guthrie, Jennie Miles, Jane Miles, John Miles, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Arene (Guernsey) O'Bannon, and maternal grandmother, Mae Miles.
Pastor David Guernsey will conduct funeral services at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville with visitation from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Family requests expressions of sympathy may be given to Bryan's children c/o Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson St., Henryville, IN 47126.
