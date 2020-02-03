Resources
Bryan Joseph King

Bryan Joseph King Obituary
Louisville - Bryan Joseph King, 61, entered into rest on Monday February 3, 2020. Bryan was an Avid UK fan. He loved working on his Camaros and making his Jethro Burgers. He enjoyed fishing and he was a Pool Shark "he thought". He is survived by his Parents, Robert and Pauline King; His siblings, Barry King, Robin Coombs, and Bruce King; Nephew, Kyle Coombs, Sr. (Stacy); Great Nieces, Caydence and Cayleigh; Great Nephew, Kyle, Jr; and other loving family members. His service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm and on Thursday from 10 -11am at the funeral home, with a Prayer service at 6:30 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
