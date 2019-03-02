|
Bryan Marcum
- - November 13th, 1958 - February 27th, 2019
Proceeded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Marcum and sisters, Emma McCandless and Karen Bartsch.
He is survived by his Wife, Janet Marcum of 30 years; Daughter, Ashlee Cissell and Son in law, Anthony Cissell;
Granddaughters, Layla Stetser, Ellie Cissell; Brother, Fred Marcum (Debbie); Sister, Ivy Schoenbaechler; And many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life party will be held on March 10th, 2019 at 2:00pm at the American Legion Iroquois Post 229.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019