Bryant Lee Cater
Louisville - 28, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was a member of Living Faith Christian Ministries.
He is survived by his parents, Shirley Cater Wadlington and Bryant Copeland; children, Ajani Sweeting, Noah and Serenity Foster-Cater, Amya Foster; brothers, Patrick Cater and Malik Hampton; step father, Jesse Wadlington; grandmother, Theresa Young, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Prince of Peace Apostolic Church 3109 Thomas Lane, Jeffersontown, KY 40299, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019