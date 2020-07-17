Buell (Bill) D. FischerBuell (Bill) D. Fischer passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on July 14th, 2020 in Pass-a-Grille, FL at the age of 80. The son of the late Robert and Beulah Fischer, he was born June 25, 1940 in Brownsville, KY. On June 30th, 1961, he married Georgia C. Moore, who survives. They found in each other the perfect partner, perfect love, and perfect friendship. Together, they raised a family in Louisville, KY where they cultivated a love for travel, boating, and dogs.Bill retired from the Ford Motor Company after 30 years. A steadfast, dedicated, family man, Bill was renowned for being able to fix, construct, or invent anything he needed. Bill was modest and unassuming, but his motto "Get It Done" spoke to his relentless work ethic and his selfless belief that you do anything for family.In addition to his wife Georgia, Bill is survived by their three sons, and their wives, Mark Fischer (Cheryl), Scott Fischer (Jen), and Casey Fischer (Sarah). He will also be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren, Erin, Bradley, Ryan, Alexis, Jaqueline, Brendan, Samuel, Garrett, and his beloved boxer, Molly.The family would like to thank everyone for their continued concern, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.Because of Covid restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Bill's name to the Florida Boxer Rescue.