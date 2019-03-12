|
|
Buenis "Bea" Essex
Louisville -
90, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Essex and son Gregory.
She is survived by her son, Larry Essex; daughters, Mary (Evan) Hogan and Donna (Mike) Hartlage; grandchildren, Michael, David (Nikki) and Mark (Sarah) Jaggers, Felicia (Chris) Hogan and Brandon Hartlage; great grandson, Jed Jaggers.
Her celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019