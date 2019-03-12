Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Buenis "Bea" Essex

Buenis "Bea" Essex Obituary
Buenis "Bea" Essex

Louisville -

90, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Essex and son Gregory.

She is survived by her son, Larry Essex; daughters, Mary (Evan) Hogan and Donna (Mike) Hartlage; grandchildren, Michael, David (Nikki) and Mark (Sarah) Jaggers, Felicia (Chris) Hogan and Brandon Hartlage; great grandson, Jed Jaggers.

Her celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
