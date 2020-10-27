1/1
Burelina Hickman
Burelina Hickman

Louisville - Burelina Hickman, 59, joined her Heavenly Father for Eternal Peace on October 22, 2020. Burelina, known as Berri, worked for much of her life as a health care aide and was a graduate of Durrett High School. Berri was loved for her wonderful sense of humor and her fiery spirit, and she will be remembered for all that she did for others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Annie Russell, and her brothers, James, Jay Anthony, and Clarence Russell, and her sister Doreatha Sykes. Carrying her memory forward are her children, daughter Sharina Blaine Hickman and sons Phillip "P.J" and Patrick Hickman, her children's father Phil Hickman, and siblings Doretha Bart, Jacqueline "Della" Ray, and Sharon, West "Scott", and Bryant Russell, as well as twelve grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends and family members.

Please join her family for a celebration of her life Thursday, 6 PM, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave, Louisville, KY, 40211. We look forward to rejoicing her Homecoming with you, so bring lots of wonderful memories to share.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
