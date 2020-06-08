Burnice Lenwood Lowery
Louisville - Burnice Lenwood Lowery, age 88, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1931 to the late Louis and Josie Lowery. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Lowery; one twin sister, Bernice Wyss; and grandchild, Tammy Gravatte.
Burnie is survived by his wife, Sylvia Lowery; children, Susan Spencer (Harold), Donna Heil (Richard), Dennis Lowery, Vickie Monroe (Terry), and Kenneth Lowery (Debbie); one sister, Norma Wells; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions surrounding the pandemic, funeral services will be private with a celebration of life at a later time. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville (hosparushealth.org).
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.