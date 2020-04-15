|
Byron G. Thompson "Greg"
Sellersburg - Byron G. Thompson "Greg", 71, of Sellersburg, IN passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. Legacy Funeral Center has been entrusted with his care and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Greg was born on December 30, 1948 to the late William and Mary Jane Thompson. Many knew him through his time spent as an insurance agent, restaurant owner, and grounds keeper at Covered Bridge Golf Course. Greg was an avid golfer, Beach Boy and IU Basketball fan, and enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Donetta Thompson; children, Brent Thompson (Christie) and Erica Chesser (Gus); grandchildren, Riley Thompson (Spencer Shively - Fiancé), Claire Thompson, Sophie Thompson, and Maggie Thompson; and his beloved Bearded Collie, Jakey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward The Arrow Fund (saving animal victims), PO Box 1127, Prospect, KY 40059.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020