Byron Keith Lingle
Byron "Keith" Lingle, 60, of Robinson, IL, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the comfort of his home
He married Emma Bitangcor on September 15, 2017, and she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Monica & Vince Decker (Flat Rock, IL); by his son, Matthew & Shayna Lingle (Hutsonville, IL); by his grandchildren, Brooklynn Decker, Jase Lingle, and Jasper Lingle; by his mother, Nadine Lingle (Louisville, KY); and by his brother, Todd & Belinda Lingle (Louisville, KY). He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Lingle.
A time of visitation will be held from 12:00-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th at the Goodwine Funeral Home (303 E Main St., Robinson, IL 62454). Immediately following his visitation, military and Masonic rites will be given by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Flat Rock Masonic Lodge #348, respectively. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Flat Rock Masonic Lodge #348", with envelopes available at the funeral home.
His family will conduct a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on April 4th at Cedar Springs Church of Christ (11904 Seatonville Rd, Louisville, KY 40291). For more information, or to share a memory or condolence online, please visit www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020