C. Eugene Harrington
Louisville - C. Eugene Harrington, age 82 of Louisville, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Gene was born on October 23, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine; his three children Lisa, Scott and Rachel; and his four grandchildren Olivia, Grant, Charlie and Riley. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of C. Eugene Harrington with contributions to MD Anderson Cancer Center, ?P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486? or www.mdanderson.org/gifts
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019