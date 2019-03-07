Resources
More Obituaries for C. Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Eugene Harrington


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
C. Eugene Harrington Obituary
C. Eugene Harrington

Louisville - C. Eugene Harrington, age 82 of Louisville, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Gene was born on October 23, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine; his three children Lisa, Scott and Rachel; and his four grandchildren Olivia, Grant, Charlie and Riley. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of C. Eugene Harrington with contributions to MD Anderson Cancer Center, ?P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486? or www.mdanderson.org/gifts
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.