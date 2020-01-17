|
Dr. C. Milton Young III, MD.
Louisville - 89, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the first African American to attend the University of Louisville as an undergraduate, and the first to become an EMT. While practicing medicine for over 40 years, he contributed to the community at large in the areas of health and medical treatment, financial and political empowerment, and voting rights. He leaves a loving wife Waltraud; Three sons: C. Milton Young, IV (Karen), Lloyd M. Young (Angela), and Dr. Christopher H. Young, PhD. (Melissa); Eight grandchildren, many relatives, and friends. Visitation: Friday, January 24, 2020, 4-7 pm, and Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10-11 am with Funeral immediately following at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St. Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020