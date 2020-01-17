Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. C. Milton Young M.D. Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. C. Milton Young M.D. Iii Obituary
Dr. C. Milton Young III, MD.

Louisville - 89, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the first African American to attend the University of Louisville as an undergraduate, and the first to become an EMT. While practicing medicine for over 40 years, he contributed to the community at large in the areas of health and medical treatment, financial and political empowerment, and voting rights. He leaves a loving wife Waltraud; Three sons: C. Milton Young, IV (Karen), Lloyd M. Young (Angela), and Dr. Christopher H. Young, PhD. (Melissa); Eight grandchildren, many relatives, and friends. Visitation: Friday, January 24, 2020, 4-7 pm, and Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10-11 am with Funeral immediately following at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St. Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -