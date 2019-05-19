|
|
C. Price Meek
Louisville - C. Price Meek, laid down to rest on Wednesday, May 16, 2019 and woke up in heaven, where he was joyfully greeted by his wife Bea, and his parents, he was 89.
He was born April 2, 1930 in Smithfield, KY the only child of Clarence Strother Meek and Emily Mitchell Price Meek.
Price was a farmer for many years, having grown up in rural Henry County. In later years, he had gotten away from farming and owned and managed several apartment buildings. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Crestwood, where he and his wife attended before her passing in 2010.
He is survived by his children, David Kilby (Nancy), Bill Kilby (Sherry) and Ralph Kilby; two grandchildren, Sarah Dugan and Nicholas Kilby (Michelle); six great-grandchildren, Dolan, Ella, Webber, Addie, Max and Harper and a sister-in-law, Ruby Privette.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday, May 20, 2019 and after 10 am until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019