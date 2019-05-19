C. Randall "Randy" Hartley



Jeffersonville - C. Randall "Randy" Hartley, 63, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on May 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church, 215 E. Ettels Lane, Clarksville, IN, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 PM on Tuesday at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, and after 11 AM on Wednesday at the church.



Randy was a Christian, loving husband, father, writer, and avid Auburn University fan. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on February 11, 1956, to the late Clyde and Grace Hartley. He was raised in Roanoke, AL, and graduated from Handley High School. He then attended and graduated from Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, AL, and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY. He was a faithful member of First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville where he served in many roles. He worked as a Sports Reporter for the Evening News in Jeffersonville and was the Editor for Banner Publications in Pekin, IN, before deciding to stay home with his daughters full-time.



He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Alice Hartley; children, Faith Hartley and Kelly Hartley; sister, Bonnie Emery (Ricky); sister-in-law, Karen Ritter (Tim); brother-in-law, Billy Bowles (Christie); mother and father-in-law, George and Opal Bowles; and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions can be made to the First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville, IN, or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



