Calliope "Ki" Stoops
Jeffersonville, Indiana - Calliope "Ki" Michas Stoops, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 with her children by her side.
She was born to William N. and Anna Marie Michas on September 29, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Later, her family moved to Princeton, IN. Ki was a graduate of Princeton High School and Lockyear's Business College. She retired from the Pillsbury Company/General Mills after 46 years of dedicated service as the Director of Accounting and Systems at the New Albany plant. She loved music (including songs from summers spent at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin), playing games of all sorts and traveling and spending time with her family. A generous woman, Ki was always willing to offer her assistance to others in any way she could.
Ki is survived by her son Jeff Stoops (Marilyn) of Cincinnati, OH, daughter Lisa Hall (Todd) of Louisville, KY, her three grandchildren, Stephanie Stoops, Collins and Callie Hall, who were the joys of her life, brother Nick Michas (Peg), sister Celia Lawson (Denny) and the father of her children, William A. Stoops. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, many of whom share her Greek heritage.
The family would like to thank Ki's caregivers at Magnolia Springs East and the Episcopal Church Home for their compassionate care during Ki's time there.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with her immediate family. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Red Cross and the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020