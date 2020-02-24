Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St Stephen Church
1018 so 15th St
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvin L. Clay

Calvin L. Clay Obituary
Calvin L. Clay

Louisville - 73, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, where he was taken excellent care of and comforted during his stay.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Darlene Clay; daughters, Sherri Clay and Shonna Brown; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 11am -1:00pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at St Stephen Church, 1018 so 15th St, with funeral service to follow at 1:00, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
