Calvin L. Clay
Louisville - 73, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, where he was taken excellent care of and comforted during his stay.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Darlene Clay; daughters, Sherri Clay and Shonna Brown; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 11am -1:00pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at St Stephen Church, 1018 so 15th St, with funeral service to follow at 1:00, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020