Calvin M. Marlow
Calvin M. Marlow

Louisville - 64, transitioned on November 24, 2020. He retired from Ford Motor Co. and a member of Newburg Church of Christ. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Walter Lee and Samella (Kinzer) Marlow. He is survived by his children; Rowena Marlow, Selina Marlow and Tevin Marlow. Five Sisters; Linda Cooper, Nettie Liles, Gladys Pye, Gwen Alfred and Joyce Marlow. Four Brothers, Samuel Marlow, Anthony Marlow, Gary Marlow and Norris Marlow. Eight grandchildren and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and friends. Funeral Service will be private. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
